UFC Perth main event: Carlos Ulberg faces Dominick Reyes

Ulberg is on an eight-fight winning streak, while Reyes secured three straight victories

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes has been confirmed as the headliner for UFC Fight Night at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The MMA event airs live on September 27 (ET). The two fighters squares off in a five-rounder at light heavyweight.

Ulberg (12-1) of New Zealand aims for his ninth win in a row. In his previous outing at UFC London in March, the 34-year-old defeated former champion Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision.

Reyes (15-4) of Hesperia, CA targets his fourth straight victory. The 35-year-old former title challenger knocked out Nikita Krylov in the first round of his previous fight at UFC 314 in April.

In addition to the previously announced four matchups, the current UFC Perth lineup is as follows:

  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
  • Doo Ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos
  • Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara
  • Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa
  • Luana Carolina vs. Michelle Montague
