UFC London results: Edwards vs Brady

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady live results from The O2 in London

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC London image featuring the faces of Leon Edwards and Sean Brady, promoting their MMA bout
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady airs live from The O2 in London, England, on March 22, 2025 | UFC
Leon Edwards and Sean Brady square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night, live from The O2 in London, England, on March 22. The five-round welterweight contest features the former 170-pound champion and No. 1-ranked contender, representing the host country, up against the No. 5-ranked contender from Philadelphia, PA.

Jamaican-born Edwards (22-4, 1 NC) looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Belal Muhammad last July when he lost his title. Brady (17-1) is riding a two-fight winning streak following a unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns last September and a third-round submission of Kelvin Gastelum in late 2023.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg. Former 205-pound champion Blachowicz (29-10-1) of Poland returns after dropping a split decision to Alex Pereira in July 2023. Ulberg (11-1) of New Zealand won seven fights in a row, defeating Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision in his previous outing last November.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1) of Iceland and Kevin Holland (26-13-0) of Riverside, CA. Molly McCann (14-7) of England and Alexia Thainara (11-1) of Brazil battle it out at strawweight. Jordan Vucenic (13-3) of England and Chris Duncan (12-2) of Scotland clash at lightweight. Nathaniel Wood (20-6) of England and Morgan Charriere (20-10-1) of France go head-to-head at featherweight.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady results

Get UFC London: Edwards vs Brady full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT)

  • Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland
  • Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara
  • Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere

Prelims (1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT)

  • Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla
  • Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos
  • Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev
  • Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar
  • Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolan Loughran
  • Guram Kutateladze vs. Kaue Fernandes
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

