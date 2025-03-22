UFC London results: Edwards vs Brady

Leon Edwards and Sean Brady square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night, live from The O2 in London, England, on March 22. The five-round welterweight contest features the former 170-pound champion and No. 1-ranked contender, representing the host country, up against the No. 5-ranked contender from Philadelphia, PA.
Jamaican-born Edwards (22-4, 1 NC) looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Belal Muhammad last July when he lost his title. Brady (17-1) is riding a two-fight winning streak following a unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns last September and a third-round submission of Kelvin Gastelum in late 2023.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg. Former 205-pound champion Blachowicz (29-10-1) of Poland returns after dropping a split decision to Alex Pereira in July 2023. Ulberg (11-1) of New Zealand won seven fights in a row, defeating Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision in his previous outing last November.
Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1) of Iceland and Kevin Holland (26-13-0) of Riverside, CA. Molly McCann (14-7) of England and Alexia Thainara (11-1) of Brazil battle it out at strawweight. Jordan Vucenic (13-3) of England and Chris Duncan (12-2) of Scotland clash at lightweight. Nathaniel Wood (20-6) of England and Morgan Charriere (20-10-1) of France go head-to-head at featherweight.
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady results
Get UFC London: Edwards vs Brady full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT)
- Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
- Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland
- Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara
- Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere
Prelims (1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT)
- Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla
- Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos
- Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev
- Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar
- Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolan Loughran
- Guram Kutateladze vs. Kaue Fernandes