Hear Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor no comments audio in UFC 229 fight

A new video of UFC Muted series hit the stream today featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor at UFC 229. The pair squared off in their lightweight championship bout live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in October 2018.

The fight inside the Octagon followed a long-history of animosity that included dolly thrown through the bus window, heated press conference, trash talk and more. It preceded a crowd brawl happening immediately after the MMA action was stopped.

Nurmagomedov took the victory, forcing McGregor to tap via neck crank in the fourth round. He retained the 155-pound title, but Dana White wouldn’t present the belt.

Two years later, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as champion. Prior to that, he made two more successful title defenses against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor rebounded with the victory over Donald Cerrone in early 2020 and then lost a pair of fights against Poirier in 2021. The Irishman’s return against Michael Chandler at this year’s UFC 303 was canceled. Nevertheless, the former two-weight champion is rumoured to have his next fight still planned for 2024.