UFC Mexico City post-fight press conference

The post-fight UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 press conference follows the MMA event live from CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 24. In attendance some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event, Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces American former title challenger Brandon Royval in the rematch. The co-main event is a featherweight rematch between Mexico’s former interim champion Yair Rodriguez and former title challenger Brian Ortega of the U.S.

