Flores vs Olivo results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Manuel Flores (18-1, 14 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA faces Mexico’s Victor Olivo (21-4-1, 9 KOs) in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night live on DAZN. The fight card takes place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio on Thursday, October 24. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

In the co-main event, Rancho Mirage’s unbeaten Jose Tito Sanchez (13-0, 7 KOs) takes on Edwin Palomares (18-5-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Among the Flores vs Olivo undercard bouts, Coachella Valley’s Grant Flores (6-0, 5 KOs) meets Puerto Rico’s Luis Caraballo Ramos (7-4-1, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. Daniel Garcia (9-0, 7 KOs) of Denver goes up against Mexico’s Jorge Villegas (14-3, 13 KOs) in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

In addition, Cayden Griffiths (1-0, 1 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania squares off against Markus Bowes (2-6, 2 KOs) of Durham, North Carolina in a four-rounder at welterweight. The telecast opener pits Santa Ana’s Johnny Canas (5-0, 2 KOs) against Pedro Angel Cruz (3-5, 2 KOs) of San Jose in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

Manuel Flores vs Victor Olivo results

Get Manuel Flores vs Victor Olivo full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT)

Manuel Flores vs. Victor Olivo

Jose Tito Sanchez vs. Edwin Palomares

Grant Flores vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos

Daniel Garcia vs. Jorge Villegas

Cayden Griffiths vs. Markus Bowes

Johnny Canas vs. Pedro Angel Cruz

Prelims