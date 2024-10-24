Paul vs Tyson ‘Countdown’ trailer: I’m gonna teach you how to box

Countdown: Paul vs Tyson documents the lead-up to the boxing match in Arlington, Texas on November 15. Following the first look images released last month, the official trailer hit the stream on Thursday.

The video sees Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) and Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) as they train and prepare for their eight-round clash. It also features the highlight moments from the previous fights, as well as the pre-fight press conference.

Tyson told Paul to “be in good shape, ’cause your health depends on it”. The latter stated: “You started me off, but I’m gonna teach you how to box, Mike.”

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson steps inside the ring as a pro for the first time in almost two decades. The 58-year-old Brooklyn native says the victory will make him “immortal”.

“I won’t do anything if I don’t risk being embarrassed,” Mike Tyson says. “Like now, I want to fight this young motherf****r.

“Hard work defines me. I look at myself as a liberator. I created guys like Jake Paul.”

“This is really big for me. If I win, I’ll be immortal.”

“I started Jake off, and I’mma finish him.”

27-year-old Jake Paul looks to become a new face of boxing. The Cleveland, Ohio native promised to knock “the Baddest Man on the Planet” out.

“Me and Mike Tyson fighting, the vision I had, it’s within me to be a fighter, to be a disruptor,” Jake Paul says. “Mike is the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my opinion. But it’s my time.”

“I’m getting to show the world who I am… and shut everyone the f*** up. I will be the new face of boxing.”

Countdown: Paul vs Tyson lands in three parts on Netflix. Episodes 1 and 2 premiere on November 7. Episode 3 follows on November 12.