Yoshiki Takei defends title on Inoue vs Goodman undercard

Naoya Inoue defends undisputed crown against Sam Goodman atop the fight card in Tokyo

By Parviz Iskenderov
WBO bantamweight champion Yoshiki Takei retains his belt
Yoshiki Takei after his successful defense of WBO bantamweight title against Daigo Higa at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on September 3, 2024 | Naoki Fukuda

Yoshiki Takei is set for his next fight in the co-feature to Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman at Ariake Arene in Tokyo, Japan on December 24. The WBO bantamweight champion makes the second defense of his title against an opponent to be named. The event airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Unbeaten Yoshiki Takei (10-0, 8 KOs) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Daigo Higa at the same venue in September. The 28-year-old Japanese southpaw claimed the strap by UD against Jason Moloney at Tokyo Dome in May.

The previously reported headline-bout, pitting Naoya Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) against Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs), has been confirmed at a launch press conference on Thursday. The undefeated Japanese four-weight champion makes the third defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title. The unbeaten challenger of Australia makes his first attempt to get on top of the division.

Other bouts featured on the Inoue vs Goodman undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

