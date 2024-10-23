Robson Conceicao: I will hit O’Shaquie Foster hard & often in rematch

Robson Conceicao approaches his rematch against O’Shaquie Foster on November 2 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The pair battles it out atop the fight card live on ESPN+.

Their first bout took place in Newark, New Jersey in July. The Brazilian champion claimed the WBC super featherweight belt against the former titleholder of Orange, Texas by split decision. Post-fight the latter called for a rematch.

In addition, Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) recently said that the first fight with Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) “was easy” for him. The Olympic gold medalist, however, disagrees saying he is out to prove he is a true champion.

Conceicao became champion on his fourth attempt. The 35-year-old previously unsuccessfully challenged Emanuel Navarrete, Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez.

“The criticism of the last fight was tremendously disrespectful, especially because I had already been in two big fights like this before, against Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete,” Robson Conceicao said following a recent training session. “There were two fights where I could have been the champion and emerged victorious.”

“Foster’s team wasn’t happy with my victory. But he should have asserted himself more in the fight as a champion. He ran and avoided the fight the entire time.”

“I showed that I deserved the win and should have come out as the champion. I was the one asserting myself the entire time. I was the one landing a lot of punches. So, today, I’m a world champion because I earned it and fought for it.”

“This is the way that I think. If you’re the champion, you have to show why you are the champion. You have to assert yourself and try to knock your opponent out. You’re not supposed to run the entire time. You’re not supposed to throw single shots.”

“Now, he has another opportunity. But I’m the champion now. I will show why I’m the champion. I will assert myself and go for the knockout. I’m coming to hit him hard and often.”

Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among the bouts confirmed for the Conceicao vs Foster 2 undercard, Raymond Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina goes up against Mexico’s Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs) at lightweight. Eduardo Baez (23-6-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico takes on Yan Santana (12-0, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic at featherweight.

As well, West Covina’s Humberto Galindo (14-3-2, 11 KOs) fights Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-3, 16 KOs) at super featherweight. Plus, Stockton, California-based Quilisto Madera (14-5, 9 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Washington meets Jahi Tucker (12-1-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York and at middleweight.