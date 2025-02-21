UFC Mexico City fight card set with Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg in main event

A total of nine bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night on March 29 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The contest features the former two-time flyweight champion representing the host country, facing the former title challenger from Australia.

Moreno (22-8-2) targets his second straight victory. The 31-year-old defeated Amir Albazi by unanimous decision last November. Prior to that, the Tijuana native suffered a pair of defeats by split decision against Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja.

Erceg (12-3) lost his second fight in a row last August when he was stopped by Kai Kara-France in the first round. Last May, the 29-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. The native of Perth, WA was set to face Asu Almabayev on March 1 at UFC Vegas 103, but was pulled to fight Moreno a month later in the headliner of UFC Mexico City.

Also confirmed for the event is a previously reported middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer. Gastelum (19-9, 1 NC) of San Jose, CA is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Daniel Rodriguez. Pyfer (13-3) of Vineland, NJ knocked out Marc-Andre Barriault in the first round last June.

The promotion also made official on Thursday a flyweight bout between Ronaldo Rodriguez (18-2) of Mexico and Kevin Borjas (9-3) of Peru. Rafa Garcia (16-4) of Brawley, CA and Vinc Pichel (14-4) of Lancaster, CA clash at lightweight.

In another matchup at flyweight, Mexico’s Edgar Chairez (11-6, 1 NC) takes on CJ Vergara (12-6-1) of Laredo, TX. Tijuana’s Manuel Torres (15-3) meets Drew Dober (27-14, 1 NC) of Omaha, NE at lightweight.

Jose Daniel Medina (11-4) of Bolivia goes up against Ateba Gautier (6-1) of Cameroon at middleweight. Mexico’s David Martinez (11-1) and Saimon Oliveira (18-5) from Brazil go head-to-head at bantamweight. In addition, Vancouver, B.C.-based Loopy Godinez (12-5) of Mexico faces Julia Polastri (13-4) from Brazil at strawweight.

Other bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current UFC Mexico City lineup is as follows: