Kelvin Gastelum faces Joe Pyfer at UFC Mexico City

The bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer has been reportedly added to the UFC Fight Night card on February 8 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The pair square off in a three-rounder at middleweight.

Former middleweight title challenger Gastelum (19-9, 1 NC) targets his second straight victory. San Jose, California’s 33-year-old returned to winning ways in June, scoring a unanimous decision against Daniel Rodriguez.

Pyfer (13-3) also aims for his second win in a row. The 28-year-old native of Vineland, New Jersey knocked out Marc-Andre Barriault in the first round last June.

The Gastelum vs Pyfer matchup was reported by MMA Mania, while the promotion is yet to formally announce the bout.

Also set for the event, as per Ag Fight but not yet confirmed by the UFC, is a strawweight bout between Yazmin Jauregui and Dione Barbosa.

Mexico’s 25-year-old Jauregui lost her previous fight last September via first-round submission against Ketlen Souza. Barbosa (7-3) of Brazil dropped a unanimous decision against Miranda Maverick last July.

The UFC Mexico City main event bout is yet to be set. The current lineup is as follows: