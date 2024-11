UFC Macau results: Yan vs Figueiredo

Petr Yan (17-5) faces Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1) atop the UFC Fight Night card live on ESPN+ from Galaxy Arena in Macau on November 23. The five-round 135-pound clash pits the former bantamweight champion against Brazil’s former two-time flyweight champion.

The co-main event is a strawweight battle between Yan Xiaonan (17-4) of China and Tabatha Ricci (11-2) of Brazil. Also on the card at welterweight bout between Song Kena (22-8) of China and Muslim Salikhov (20-5).

In another China vs Brazil matchup, Wang Cong goes up against Gabriella Fernandes at women’s flyweight. A pair of light heavyweight bouts kicks off the main card, featuring Volkan Oezdemir (20-7) of Switzerland up against Carlos Ulberg (10-1) of New Zealand and China’s Mingyang Zhang (17-6) versus Ozzy Diaz (9-2) of LA.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo results

Main card (6 am ET / 3 am PT)

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci

Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov

Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg

Mingyang Zhang vs. Ozzy Diaz

Prelims (3 am ET / 12 am PT)