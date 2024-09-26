Volkan Oezdemir vs Carlos Ulberg among bouts confirmed for UFC Macau card in Nov

The bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Carlos Ulberg has been made official, among other matchups, for UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo. The MMA event takes place at Galaxy Arena in Macau on November 23. The pair battles it out at light heavyweight.
Riding a two-fight winning streak, former title challenger Oezdemir (20-7) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year. In his previous outing in June, the 35-year-old contender of Switzerland stopped Johnny Walker in the first round.
Ulberg (10-1) also fights for the second time in 2024 and targets his seventh win in a row. New Zealand’s 33-year-old is fresh off the win by knockout in 12 seconds against Alonzo Menifield in May.
The promotion confirmed the Oezdemir vs Ulberg showdown via post on X.
Also official for the card, a strawweight bout between Yan Xiaonan (17-4) of China and Tabatha Ricci (11-2) of Brazil. In another China vs Brazil bout, Wang Cong (6-0) faces Gabriella Fernandes (9-3) at women’s flyweight. Plus, China’s Kenan Song (22-8) meets Muslim Salikhov (20-5) at welterweight.
The UFC Macau main event pits former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (17-5) against Brazil’s former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1). The pair squares off in a five-round bout at 135 lbs.
The current UFC Macau lineup looks as the following:
- Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Carlos Hernandez vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
- Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa, flyweight
- Xiaocan Feng vs. Ming Shi – Road to UFC Season 3 women’s strawweight tournament final
- Kiru Singh Sahota vs. Dong Hun Choi – Road to UFC Season 3 flyweight tournament final
- Su Young You vs. Jieleyisi Baergeng – Road to UFC Season 3 bantamweight tournament final
- Kangjie Zhu vs. Bin Xie – Road to UFC Season 3 featherweight tournament final
- Zhang Mingyang vs. Ozzy Diaz
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg
- Yan Xiaonan vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes
- Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov