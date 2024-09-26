Volkan Oezdemir vs Carlos Ulberg among bouts confirmed for UFC Macau card in Nov

The bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Carlos Ulberg has been made official, among other matchups, for UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo. The MMA event takes place at Galaxy Arena in Macau on November 23. The pair battles it out at light heavyweight.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, former title challenger Oezdemir (20-7) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year. In his previous outing in June, the 35-year-old contender of Switzerland stopped Johnny Walker in the first round.

Ulberg (10-1) also fights for the second time in 2024 and targets his seventh win in a row. New Zealand’s 33-year-old is fresh off the win by knockout in 12 seconds against Alonzo Menifield in May.

The promotion confirmed the Oezdemir vs Ulberg showdown via post on X.

Also official for the card, a strawweight bout between Yan Xiaonan (17-4) of China and Tabatha Ricci (11-2) of Brazil. In another China vs Brazil bout, Wang Cong (6-0) faces Gabriella Fernandes (9-3) at women’s flyweight. Plus, China’s Kenan Song (22-8) meets Muslim Salikhov (20-5) at welterweight.

The UFC Macau main event pits former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (17-5) against Brazil’s former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1). The pair squares off in a five-round bout at 135 lbs.

The current UFC Macau lineup looks as the following: