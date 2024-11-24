UFC Macau highlight video: 5 KOs, 1 submission & five-round main event

UFC Fight Night Macau featured a 13-fight card on Saturday, November 23. The event saw five stoppages, one technical submission and seven bouts that ended in decision.

The five-round bantamweight main event went the full distance. Former champion Petr Yan (18-5) secured a win over Brazil’s former two-time flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo (24-4-1), by unanimous decision. All three judges scored it 50-45.

Also on the card, welterweight Muslim Salikhov (21-5) knocked out China’s Song Kenan (22-9) in the first round with a spinning wheel kick. Brazilian flyweight Gabriella Fernandes (10-3) defeated China’s Wang Cong (6-1) by submission in the first round via rear-naked choke. China’s Mingyang Zhang (18-6) stopped Ozzy Diaz (9-3) of LA in the first round with an elbow and punches at light heavyweight.

Among other UFC Macau results, Korea’s Dong Hun Choi (9-0) knocked out Kiru Singh Sahota (12-3) of England in the first round with punches to win the Road to UFC Season 3 flyweight tournament final. Ming Shi (17-5) won the Road to UFC Season 3 tournament final at women’s strawweight with a third-round head kick knockout in an all-Chinese clash against Xiaocan Feng (10-3). Plus, Xiao Long (27-9) of China knocked out Vietnam’s Quang Le (8-2) in the third round with a right hand at bantamweight.