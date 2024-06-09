Subscribe
UFC Louisville video: Carlos Prates KO’s Charles Radtke with knee to the body

Carlos Prates drops Charles Radtke at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov

By Parviz Iskenderov
Carlos Prates secured a dominant win by knockout against Charles Radtke at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov. The MMA event aired live from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on Saturday, June 8.

The Brazilian welterweight dropped his opponent of Mundelein, Illinois with a big left knee to the body. The official time was 4 minutes and 47 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Carlos Prates improved to 19-6 and earned his ninth win in a row. In his post-fight interview, the 30-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alumni thanked Louisville and said he wanted to fight at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia in August.

“I want to ask UFC, 17th of August you guys [are] going to do a show in Australia. It’s my birthday and also my daughter [is] living there,” Prates said. “So, I really want to visit my daughter, fight for her live. So, please bring me to Australia. I want to give a fight there, please.”

“Today I [am] feeling amazing. Really good performance. I trained so hard to fight against this guy. No words.”

Charles Radtke dropped to 9-4. The 33-year-old mixed martial artist got his six-fight winning streak snapped.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

