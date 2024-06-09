Subscribe
UFC Louisville video: Brunno Ferreira KO’s Dustin Stoltzfus with spinning back elbow

Brunno Ferreira drops Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov

By Parviz Iskenderov
Brunno Ferreira earned a spectacular win via stoppage against Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov. The pair battled it out on the main card live from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on Saturday, June 8.

After tagging his opponent of Lancaster, Pennsylvania with a spinning back elbow, the Brazilian middleweight continued delivering punches in combination with flying switch knees and a kick. Stoltzfus covered up and tried to fight back throwing elbows of his own.

Ferreira took a step back creating a distance and then launched forward with another spinning back elbow that dropped Stoltzfus. Although the latter got back on his feet, referee Jason Herzog stepped in to save him from further punishment. The official time was 4 minutes and 51 seconds into the first round.

31-year-old Dana White Contender Series alumn Brunno Ferreira improved to 11-1 and secured his second win in a row. 32-year-old Dustin Stoltzfus dropped to 15-6.

Get UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs Imavov full card results.

