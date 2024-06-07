Cannonier vs Imavov on weight at UFC Louisville, one fighter misses

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov airs live from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on Saturday, June 8. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, former middleweight title challenger and No. 4 Jared Cannonier (17-6) of Dallas, Texas faces No. 7 France-based Nassourdine Imavov (13-4, 1 NC). The non-championship limit is 186 lbs.

Both fighters successfully made weight. Jared Cannonier weighed-in at 185 lbs. Nassourdine Imavov showed the same. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, No. 15 Dominick Reyes (12-4) of Hesperia, California and Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado clash at light heavyweight. The non-title limit is 206 lbs. The fighters tipped the scales at 205 lbs and 204.5 lbs, respectively.

Eduarda Moura came-in at 116.5 lbs, missing the required non-title strawweight limit by .5 lbs. Her opponent Denise Gomes was 116 lbs. Moura forfeits 20 percent of her purse to her opponent, as per UFC. The bout proceeds at catchweight.

Get UFC Louisville: Cannonier vs Imavov full fight card and weights below.

UFC Louisville fight card

Main card

Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185)

Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Dustin Jacoby (204.5)

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Ricky Turcios (136)

Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Julian Marquez (185.5) vs. Zachary Reese (185)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Punahele Soriano (171)

Preliminary card

Thiago Moises (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

Charlie Radtke (171) vs. Carlos Prates (169.5)

Brad Katona (136) vs. Jesse Butler (136)

Andrea Lee (126) vs. Montana De La Rosa (126)

John Castaneda (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (135.25)

Eduarda Moura (116.5)* vs. Denise Gomes (116)

Cody Stamann (135.75) vs. Taylor Lapilus (135.5)

Rayanne dos Santos (116) vs. Puja Tomar (116)

*Moura missed weight.