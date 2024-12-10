UFC London: Jan Blachowicz faces Carlos Ulberg, Marcin Tybura meets Mick Parkin

Two bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night on March 22 at The O2 in London, England. Jan Blachowicz goes up against Carlos Ulberg at light heavyweight. Marcin Tybura takes on Mick Parkin at heavyweight.

Poland’s 41-year-old former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1) returns to action since July 2023, when he dropped a split decision against Alex Pereira. 34-year-old Carlos Ulberg (11-1) of New Zealand secured his seventh win in a row in November, defeating Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision.

39-year-old Tybura (26-9) of Poland is fresh off a win via second-round TKO due to doctor stoppage against Jhonata Diniz in November. England’s unbeaten 29-year-old Parkin (10-0) won his previous bout in July by knockout in the first round against Lukasz Brzeski.

The promotion made both fights official on Tuesday via a post on X.

The UFC London main event is expected to feature Jamaican-born English former welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-4, 1 NC). His opponent in a five-round bout has yet to be determined.

The current UFC London 2025 card is as follows: