UFC London card set for March at The O2

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set for its first visit to the UK in 2025 with UFC Fight Night at The O2 in London, England on March 22. The fight card follows UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 held in Manchester in July, marking the promotion’s 30th event in the country.

No bouts featured on the upcoming UFC London card have been confirmed to date. The previous events held at The O2 saw a number of local fighters, including Paddy Pimblett (22-3), Molly McCann (14-7), Tom Aspinall (15-3), Leon Edwards (22-4, 1 NC) and Arnold Allen (20-3), facing off international opponents.

Aspinall defeated Marcin Tybura by TKO in the first round atop the previous UFC Fight Night card at The O2 in July 2023. In March the same year, Edwards took a majority decision against Kamaru Usman in their championship rematch.

UFC London 2025 tickets are available via AXS and Ticketmaster from 10:00 am GMT on January 24.