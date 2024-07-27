Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 304 results, PPV time, Edwards vs Muhammad 2, main event, prelims

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 results from Co-op Live in Manchester, England

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Leon Edwards faces Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England
Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at UFC 304 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on July 27, 2024 | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. The PPV fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Jamaica-born welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) of England defends his title against old rival and No. 2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) of Chicago. In the co-main event, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3) of England defends his belt against old rival and No. 4 Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois.

Also on the card, Bobby Green (32-15-1) of San Bernardino, CA and Paddy Pimblett (21-3) of England square off at lightweight. Plus, Christian Leroy Duncan (10-1) of England and Gregory Rodrigues (15-5) of Brazil battle it out at middleweight. In the PPV opener, Giga Chikadze (15-3) of Georgia and Arnold Allen (19-3) of England meet at featherweight.

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 live stream

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time in the U.S. is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims kickoff at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Buy PPV on ESPN+

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 results

Get UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes – Aspinall’s interim UFC heavyweight title
  • Paddy Pimblett def. Bobby Green by technical submission (triangle armbar, R1 at 2:22)
  • Gregory Rodrigues def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Arnold Allen def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Preliminary card

  • Nathaniel Wood def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–28)
  • Bruna Brasil def. Molly McCann by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Jake Hadley def. Caolan Loughran by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
  • Muhammad Mokaev def. Manel Kape by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Early prelims

  • Oban Elliott def. Preston Parsons by unanimous decision (29–28, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Modestas Bukauskas def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm-triangle choke, R3 at 3:12)
  • Sam Patterson def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (arm-triangle choke, R1 at 2:50)
  • Mick Parkin def. Lukasz Brzeski by KO (punches, R1 at 3:23)
  • Shauna Bannon def. Alice Ardelean by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.