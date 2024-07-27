UFC 304 results, PPV time, Edwards vs Muhammad 2, main event, prelims

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. The PPV fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.
In the main event, Jamaica-born welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) of England defends his title against old rival and No. 2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) of Chicago. In the co-main event, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3) of England defends his belt against old rival and No. 4 Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois.
Also on the card, Bobby Green (32-15-1) of San Bernardino, CA and Paddy Pimblett (21-3) of England square off at lightweight. Plus, Christian Leroy Duncan (10-1) of England and Gregory Rodrigues (15-5) of Brazil battle it out at middleweight. In the PPV opener, Giga Chikadze (15-3) of Georgia and Arnold Allen (19-3) of England meet at featherweight.
UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 live stream
UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time in the U.S. is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims kickoff at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.
UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 results
Get UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card
- Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
- Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes – Aspinall’s interim UFC heavyweight title
- Paddy Pimblett def. Bobby Green by technical submission (triangle armbar, R1 at 2:22)
- Gregory Rodrigues def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Arnold Allen def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
Preliminary card
- Nathaniel Wood def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–28)
- Bruna Brasil def. Molly McCann by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
- Jake Hadley def. Caolan Loughran by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
- Muhammad Mokaev def. Manel Kape by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)
Early prelims
- Oban Elliott def. Preston Parsons by unanimous decision (29–28, 30–27, 30–27)
- Modestas Bukauskas def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm-triangle choke, R3 at 3:12)
- Sam Patterson def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (arm-triangle choke, R1 at 2:50)
- Mick Parkin def. Lukasz Brzeski by KO (punches, R1 at 3:23)
- Shauna Bannon def. Alice Ardelean by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)