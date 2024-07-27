UFC 304 results, PPV time, Edwards vs Muhammad 2, main event, prelims

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 27. The PPV fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, Jamaica-born welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3, 1 NC) of England defends his title against old rival and No. 2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) of Chicago. In the co-main event, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (14-3) of England defends his belt against old rival and No. 4 Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois.

Also on the card, Bobby Green (32-15-1) of San Bernardino, CA and Paddy Pimblett (21-3) of England square off at lightweight. Plus, Christian Leroy Duncan (10-1) of England and Gregory Rodrigues (15-5) of Brazil battle it out at middleweight. In the PPV opener, Giga Chikadze (15-3) of Georgia and Arnold Allen (19-3) of England meet at featherweight.

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 live stream

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time in the U.S. is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims kickoff at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 results

Get UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes – Aspinall’s interim UFC heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett def. Bobby Green by technical submission (triangle armbar, R1 at 2:22)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Arnold Allen def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Preliminary card

Nathaniel Wood def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–28)

Bruna Brasil def. Molly McCann by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Jake Hadley def. Caolan Loughran by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Manel Kape by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Early prelims