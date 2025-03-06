Flores vs Leyva results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Manuel Flores faces Jorge Leyva live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on March 6. The pair battle it out in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at bantamweight.

Coachella-based 26-year-old southpaw Manuel Flores (19-1, 15 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA targets his fifth straight victory since dropping a unanimous decision against Walter Santibanes at the same venue in mid-2023. 23-year-old Jorge Leyva (18-3, 13 KOs) from Mexico, who came in 0.8 lbs lighter than his opponent, makes his U.S. debut and aims for his second win in a row.

The co-main event is a six-round super welterweight matchup between Grant Flores (8-0, 6 KOs) of Thermal, CA and LaQuan Evans (5-3, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA. Among other Flores vs Leyva undercard bouts, Ruslan Abdullaev from Uzbekistan makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round welterweight bout against Mexico’s Jose Alvarado (3-19-1, 2 KOs).

Also on the card is a six-round all-LA heavyweight clash between Federico Pacheco Jr. (7-0, 5 KOs) and Arnulfo Cazares (2-4, 2 KOs). Jonathan Canas (6-0, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana and Jesus Ramon Perez (14-19-1, 8 KOs) from Mexico meet in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Kicking off the action, Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (5-0, 2 KOs) from Mongolia and Mexico’s Mario Hernandez (12-5-1, 4 KOs) square off in a six-rounder at bantamweight.

Manuel Flores vs Jorge Leyva results

Get Manuel Flores vs Jorge Leyva full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)