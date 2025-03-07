Photos: Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull first face-off

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and William Scull faced off for the first time at a press conference announcing their upcoming bout. The event took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 6.

Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) and Cuba’s William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) battle for the undisputed super middleweight title. The fight card airs live in the U.S. on May 3 (ET) from the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

34-year-old four-division world champion Alvarez, from Guadalajara, Jalisco, puts his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO titles on the line and aims to once again hold all major straps at 168 pounds. 32-year-old Scull defends his IBF title and looks to dethrone Canelo.

At the press conference, Canelo, who is also expected to face Terence Crawford in September, said he is currently focused only on Scull.

Michael Buffer at the launch press conference announcing the bout between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull | Ed Mulholland/Queensberry Promotions

William Scull at the press conference at Radio City Music Hall ahead of his May 3, 2025 fight against Canelo Alvarez | Ed Mulholland/Queensberry Promotions

Canelo Alvarez at the press conference at Radio City Music Hall ahead of his May 3, 2025 fight against William Scull | Ed Mulholland/Queensberry Promotions

Canelo Alvarez at the press conference at Radio City Music Hall ahead of his May 3, 2025 fight against William Scull | Ed Mulholland/Queensberry Promotions

William Scull at the press conference at Radio City Music Hall ahead of his May 3, 2025 fight against Canelo Alvarez | Ed Mulholland/Queensberry Promotions

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull come face-to-face at the press conference at Radio City Music Hall announcing their May 3, 2025 fight | Ed Mulholland/Queensberry Promotions

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull come face-to-face at the press conference at Radio City Music Hall announcing their May 3, 2025 fight | Ed Mulholland/Queensberry Promotions

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull come face-to-face at the press conference at Radio City Music Hall announcing their May 3, 2025 fight | Ed Mulholland/Queensberry Promotions

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull pose at the press conference at Radio City Music Hall announcing their May 3, 2025 fight | Ed Mulholland/Queensberry Promotions

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull pose at the press conference at Radio City Music Hall announcing their May 3, 2025 fight | Ed Mulholland/Queensberry Promotions

The bouts featured on the Canelo vs Scull undercard are expected to be announced shortly. A super middleweight rematch between France’s Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) and Mexico’s Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) has been rumored for the event.