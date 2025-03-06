Subscribe
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull press conference video

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull preview their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and William Scull host a launch press conference ahead of their bout held on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The pair battle it out for the undisputed super middleweight title live on May 3 (ET) from the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) looks to regain the undisputed 168-pound title and set up a fight against Terence Crawford. The Mexican boxing star brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO 168-pound belts.

William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) aims to pull off an upset and claim the top spot in the division. The Cuban champion puts his IBF strap on the line.

At the press conference on Thursday, the fighters preview their bout and come face-to-face for the first time.

The Canelo vs Scull press conference starts at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

