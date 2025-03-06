Katie Taylor faces Amanda Serrano in trilogy fight in New York in July

The third fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 11. The pair battle it out atop the first-ever all-women’s boxing card, live on Netflix.

Their previous clash served as the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson in Arlington, TX last July. After 10 rounds, Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) from Ireland retained her undisputed super lightweight title, defeating her opponent from Puerto Rico by unanimous decision with three scores of 95-94. Their first clash was held at MSG, where Taylor defeated Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) by split decision with the scores 96-93, 97-93, and 94-96.

‘We can deliver another great fight’

Stepping through the ropes in July, two-division undisputed champion Taylor makes the second defense of her 140-pound belts. The 38-year-old looks to “deliver another great fight.”

“I want to thank everyone at Matchroom, MVP and Netflix for getting the trilogy over the line, and I can’t wait to headline at MSG again in July,” Katie Taylor said. “I’m 2 and 0 against Amanda but it’s obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring so I think it’s only right that we have the trilogy”

“The atmosphere for the first fight there was amazing, and I’m sure it won’t be any different this time around. The numbers that got to see the last fight in November were incredible, so hopefully, those people will all want to tune in for the trilogy fight as well, and we can deliver another great fight.”

‘I will finally get the official W I deserve’

36-year-old Serrano wants to avenge the defeats in their first two fights. The seven-weight world champion also aims to become a two-division undisputed champion, previously collecting all major belts at 126 lbs.

Amanda Serrano during her second fight against Katie Taylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, USA, on November 15, 2024 | Esther Lin/ Most Valuable Promotions

“I promised my fans they would see this trilogy, and I’m incredibly grateful that we get to complete our journey where it all began – at Madison Square Garden, live on Netflix for the world to see,” Amanda Serrano said.

“I’m disappointed that Katie Taylor did not keep her word and make the trilogy 12 three-minute rounds, equal to the men. This is a record-setting payday for both of us, and we owed it to the fans to honor the handshake deal we made. She didn’t. But make no mistake, every time we share the ring, it is war, and I know Friday, July 11, will be the greatest yet because I will finally get the official W I deserve.”

“Headlining an all-female card at MSG, representing both New York and Puerto Rico, is something I never thought would be possible, and it wouldn’t be without Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul, and MVP’s commitment to elevating women’s boxing. I’m proud to stand alongside all the talented women on this card, and I hope our fight inspires young girls everywhere to keep believing in themselves and never stop chasing their dreams.”

The bouts featured on the Taylor vs Serrano 3 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.