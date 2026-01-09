UFC Houston card confirmed: Strickland vs Hernandez headlines – Tickets

A total of 12 bouts, along with ticket information, are confirmed for UFC Fight Night on February 21 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main event is a middleweight bout between former champion Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez.

Strickland (29-7) of Anaheim, California, is coming off a defeat by decision against Dricus du Plessis in their title rematch last February in Sydney. Hernandez (15-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California – who was scheduled to fight Reinier de Ridder last October but withdrew due to injury – aims for his ninth consecutive victory after submitting Roman Dolidze in the fourth round last August.

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Where to buy UFC Houston tickets

Tickets for UFC Houston: Strickland vs Hernandez go on sale Friday, January 9, at 8 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. CT, the promotion announced Thursday. Tickets can be purchased via AXS.com, with a limit of eight tickets per person. Early access to tickets before the public sale is available through UFC Fight Club.

The UFC Houston card also features a featherweight bout between Hawaii’s Dan Ige (19-10) and Melquizael Costa of Brazil.

A heavyweight bout pits Moldova’s Serghei Spivac (17-6) against Ante Delija (26-7) of Croatia.

Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Zachary Reese (10-2) of Shiner, Texas, takes on Michel Pereira (31-14, 2 NC) of Brazil at middleweight.

A featherweight matchup features two Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners as Las Vegas native Jordan Leavitt (12-3) meets Yadier del Valle (10-0) of Cuba.

Austin Vanderford (13-3) of Santa Rosa, California, meets Dana White’s Contender Series signee Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (9-2) of Hermosa Beach, California.

Houston’s flyweight Alden Coria (11-3) makes his hometown Octagon appearance against Luis Gurule (10-2) of Sheridan, Colorado.

Also on the UFC Houston card is a bantamweight battle between Nora Cornolle (9-3) of France and Panama’s Joselyne Edwards (16-6).

Another bout between two Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners pits Jacobe Smith (10-0) of Muskogee, Oklahoma, against South Korea’s Ko Seok-hyun (13-2) at welterweight.

A flyweight clash features Jamaica’s Ode’ Osbourne (13-9, 1 NC) against Alibi Idiris (11-1) of Kazakhstan.

In another bantamweight bout, San Diego’s TUF season 30 tournament winner Juliana Miller (5-3) faces off against Carli Judice (5-2) of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Additionally, Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Chidi Njokuani (25-11) of Dallas, Texas, squares off against Brazil’s Carlos Leal (22-7) at welterweight.

The finalized order of the bouts is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current UFC Houston lineup is as follows

Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa

Ante Delija vs. Serghei Spivac

Michel Pereira vs. Zachary Reese

Jordan Leavitt vs. Yadier del Valle

Austin Vanderford vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani

Luis Gurule vs. Alden Coria

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Jacobe Smith vs. Ko Seok-hyun

Ode Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris

Juliana Miller vs. Carli Judice

Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal