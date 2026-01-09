UFC Houston card confirmed: Strickland vs Hernandez headlines – Tickets

A total of 12 bouts, along with ticket information, are confirmed for UFC Fight Night on February 21 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main event is a middleweight bout between former champion Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez.
Strickland (29-7) of Anaheim, California, is coming off a defeat by decision against Dricus du Plessis in their title rematch last February in Sydney. Hernandez (15-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California – who was scheduled to fight Reinier de Ridder last October but withdrew due to injury – aims for his ninth consecutive victory after submitting Roman Dolidze in the fourth round last August.
Where to buy UFC Houston tickets
Tickets for UFC Houston: Strickland vs Hernandez go on sale Friday, January 9, at 8 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. CT, the promotion announced Thursday. Tickets can be purchased via AXS.com, with a limit of eight tickets per person. Early access to tickets before the public sale is available through UFC Fight Club.
The UFC Houston card also features a featherweight bout between Hawaii’s Dan Ige (19-10) and Melquizael Costa of Brazil.
A heavyweight bout pits Moldova’s Serghei Spivac (17-6) against Ante Delija (26-7) of Croatia.
Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Zachary Reese (10-2) of Shiner, Texas, takes on Michel Pereira (31-14, 2 NC) of Brazil at middleweight.
A featherweight matchup features two Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners as Las Vegas native Jordan Leavitt (12-3) meets Yadier del Valle (10-0) of Cuba.
Austin Vanderford (13-3) of Santa Rosa, California, meets Dana White’s Contender Series signee Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (9-2) of Hermosa Beach, California.
Houston’s flyweight Alden Coria (11-3) makes his hometown Octagon appearance against Luis Gurule (10-2) of Sheridan, Colorado.
Also on the UFC Houston card is a bantamweight battle between Nora Cornolle (9-3) of France and Panama’s Joselyne Edwards (16-6).
Another bout between two Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners pits Jacobe Smith (10-0) of Muskogee, Oklahoma, against South Korea’s Ko Seok-hyun (13-2) at welterweight.
A flyweight clash features Jamaica’s Ode’ Osbourne (13-9, 1 NC) against Alibi Idiris (11-1) of Kazakhstan.
In another bantamweight bout, San Diego’s TUF season 30 tournament winner Juliana Miller (5-3) faces off against Carli Judice (5-2) of Lafayette, Louisiana.
Additionally, Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Chidi Njokuani (25-11) of Dallas, Texas, squares off against Brazil’s Carlos Leal (22-7) at welterweight.
The finalized order of the bouts is expected to be confirmed shortly.
The current UFC Houston lineup is as follows
- Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa
- Ante Delija vs. Serghei Spivac
- Michel Pereira vs. Zachary Reese
- Jordan Leavitt vs. Yadier del Valle
- Austin Vanderford vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
- Luis Gurule vs. Alden Coria
- Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Jacobe Smith vs. Ko Seok-hyun
- Ode Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris
- Juliana Miller vs. Carli Judice
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Carlos Leal