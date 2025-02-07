Subscribe
UFC 312 photos: Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland on weight for 185 title rematch

Also official, Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez for 115 lbs title, while one fight has been canceled

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland face each other at UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins
Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland successfully weighed in for their 185 lbs title rematch, headlining UFC 312. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, February 8 (ET).

Current champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) of South Africa tipped the scales at 185 lbs for his second championship defense. Former titleholder Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA showed the same weight for his attempt to reclaim the title. In their first fight last January, Du Plessis defeated Strickland by split decision.

“For so many people, Perth is kicking your a**. You boo like losers,” Du Plessis said at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins. “Tomorrow night, just like in Perth, I’m going to take your boy out. Enjoy the cheers while you still can, boys.”

Sean Strickland said, “I can’t wait to get out there try to shorten this man’s life for you f***ing guys. As of always, I appreciate you f***ers. To the f***ing death, Dutch man.”

The co-main event fighters also made it official for their 115 lbs championship clash. Two-time champion Weili Zhang (25-3) of China weighed in at 115 lbs for the third defense in her second reign. Unbeaten challenger Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA declared 114.5 lbs for her first attempt to become champion.

“I will do my best. And still,” Weili Zhang said. “Aussie Aussie Aussie.”

Tatiana Suarez said, “I’m just here to win a world title. I know I’m the best in the world and I look forward to proving it on Saturday night.”

The 125 lbs bout between Hyun Sung Park (9-0) of Korea and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-1) of Mongolia has been canceled due to weight management issues with the latter.

Check out the current UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 lineup and weights below.

UFC ring girls Kristie Pearson and Red Dela Cruz
UFC ring girls Kristie Pearson and Red Dela Cruz at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland come face-to-face
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Tatiana Suarez
Tatiana Suarez at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Weili Zhang
Weili Zhang at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez shake hands
Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez shake hands at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez come face-to-face
Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira come face-to-face
Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Jimmy Crute and Rodolfo Bellato come face-to-face
Jimmy Crute and Rodolfo Bellato come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Jake Matthews and Francisco Prado come face-to-face
Jake Matthews and Francisco Prado come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Jack Jenkins and Gabriel Santos come face-to-face
Jack Jenkins and Gabriel Santos come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Tom Nolan and Viacheslav Borshchev come face-to-face
Tom Nolan and Viacheslav Borshchev come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Wang Cong and Bruna Brasil come face-to-face
Wang Cong and Bruna Brasil come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Colby Thicknesse and Aleksandre Topuria come face-to-face
Colby Thicknesse and Aleksandre Topuria come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Jonathan Micallef and Kevin Jousset come face-to-face
Jonathan Micallef and Kevin Jousset come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Zhu Rong and Kody Steele come face-to-face
Zhu Rong and Kody Steele come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
Quillan Salkilld and Anshul Jubli come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
The 312 weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Dricus du Plessis (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185) – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title
  • Weili Zhang (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (114.5) – Zhang’s UFC strawweight title
  • Justin Tafa (266) vs Tallison Teixeira (263)
  • Jimmy Crute (206) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (205)
  • Jake Matthews (170.5) vs Francisco Prado (170.5)

Prelims

  • Jack Jenkins (146) vs Gabriel Santos (145.5)
  • Tom Nolan (155.5) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (156)
  • Wang Cong (125) vs Bruna Brasil (125.5)
  • Colby Thicknesse (135.5) vs Aleksandre Topuria (135.5)

Early prelims

  • Jonathan Micallef (170) vs Kevin Jousset (171)
  • Zhu Rong (156) vs. Kody Steele (156)
  • Quillan Salkilld (156) vs Anshul Jubli (155.5)
  • Hyun Sung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel*

*Fight canceled

Parviz Iskenderov
