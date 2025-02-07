UFC 312 photos: Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland on weight for 185 title rematch

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland successfully weighed in for their 185 lbs title rematch, headlining UFC 312. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, February 8 (ET).
Current champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) of South Africa tipped the scales at 185 lbs for his second championship defense. Former titleholder Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA showed the same weight for his attempt to reclaim the title. In their first fight last January, Du Plessis defeated Strickland by split decision.
“For so many people, Perth is kicking your a**. You boo like losers,” Du Plessis said at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins. “Tomorrow night, just like in Perth, I’m going to take your boy out. Enjoy the cheers while you still can, boys.”
Sean Strickland said, “I can’t wait to get out there try to shorten this man’s life for you f***ing guys. As of always, I appreciate you f***ers. To the f***ing death, Dutch man.”
The co-main event fighters also made it official for their 115 lbs championship clash. Two-time champion Weili Zhang (25-3) of China weighed in at 115 lbs for the third defense in her second reign. Unbeaten challenger Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA declared 114.5 lbs for her first attempt to become champion.
“I will do my best. And still,” Weili Zhang said. “Aussie Aussie Aussie.”
Tatiana Suarez said, “I’m just here to win a world title. I know I’m the best in the world and I look forward to proving it on Saturday night.”
The 125 lbs bout between Hyun Sung Park (9-0) of Korea and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-1) of Mongolia has been canceled due to weight management issues with the latter.