UFC 312 photos: Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland on weight for 185 title rematch

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland successfully weighed in for their 185 lbs title rematch, headlining UFC 312. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, February 8 (ET).

Current champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) of South Africa tipped the scales at 185 lbs for his second championship defense. Former titleholder Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA showed the same weight for his attempt to reclaim the title. In their first fight last January, Du Plessis defeated Strickland by split decision.

“For so many people, Perth is kicking your a**. You boo like losers,” Du Plessis said at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins. “Tomorrow night, just like in Perth, I’m going to take your boy out. Enjoy the cheers while you still can, boys.”

Sean Strickland said, “I can’t wait to get out there try to shorten this man’s life for you f***ing guys. As of always, I appreciate you f***ers. To the f***ing death, Dutch man.”

The co-main event fighters also made it official for their 115 lbs championship clash. Two-time champion Weili Zhang (25-3) of China weighed in at 115 lbs for the third defense in her second reign. Unbeaten challenger Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA declared 114.5 lbs for her first attempt to become champion.

“I will do my best. And still,” Weili Zhang said. “Aussie Aussie Aussie.”

Tatiana Suarez said, “I’m just here to win a world title. I know I’m the best in the world and I look forward to proving it on Saturday night.”

The 125 lbs bout between Hyun Sung Park (9-0) of Korea and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-1) of Mongolia has been canceled due to weight management issues with the latter.

Check out the current UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 lineup and weights below.

UFC ring girls Kristie Pearson and Red Dela Cruz at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Sean Strickland at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Dricus du Plessis at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Sean Strickland at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Dricus du Plessis at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Tatiana Suarez at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Weili Zhang at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez shake hands at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Jimmy Crute and Rodolfo Bellato come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Jake Matthews and Francisco Prado come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Jack Jenkins and Gabriel Santos come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Tom Nolan and Viacheslav Borshchev come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Wang Cong and Bruna Brasil come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Colby Thicknesse and Aleksandre Topuria come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Jonathan Micallef and Kevin Jousset come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Zhu Rong and Kody Steele come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

Quillan Salkilld and Anshul Jubli come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

The 312 weights are as follows:

Main card

Dricus du Plessis (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185) – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title

Weili Zhang (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (114.5) – Zhang’s UFC strawweight title

Justin Tafa (266) vs Tallison Teixeira (263)

Jimmy Crute (206) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (205)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs Francisco Prado (170.5)

Prelims

Jack Jenkins (146) vs Gabriel Santos (145.5)

Tom Nolan (155.5) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (156)

Wang Cong (125) vs Bruna Brasil (125.5)

Colby Thicknesse (135.5) vs Aleksandre Topuria (135.5)

Early prelims

Jonathan Micallef (170) vs Kevin Jousset (171)

Zhu Rong (156) vs. Kody Steele (156)

Quillan Salkilld (156) vs Anshul Jubli (155.5)

Hyun Sung Park vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel*

*Fight canceled