UFC Edmonton video: Ceremonial weigh-ins

The fighters battling it out at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi weigh-in to make it official for their respective bouts. The MMA event airs live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on Saturday, November 2.
Atop the fight card, Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) faces Amir Albazi (17-1) of Iraq. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield (12-2) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey and former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (13-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The non-championship limit is 126 lbs.
UFC Edmonton ceremonial weigh-ins start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.
UFC Edmonton fight card
The current UFC Edmonton lineup looks as the following:
Main card
- Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas
- Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz
- Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles
Prelims
- Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz
- Ariane Lipski vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry
- Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal
- Alexander Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield
- Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson
- Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic