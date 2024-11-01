Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Edmonton video: Ceremonial weigh-ins

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi ceremonial weigh-ins

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The fighters battling it out at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi weigh-in to make it official for their respective bouts. The MMA event airs live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on Saturday, November 2.

Atop the fight card, Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) faces Amir Albazi (17-1) of Iraq. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield (12-2) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey and former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (13-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The non-championship limit is 126 lbs.

UFC Edmonton ceremonial weigh-ins start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

UFC Edmonton fight card

The current UFC Edmonton lineup looks as the following:

Main card

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas
  • Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz
  • Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles

Prelims

  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Pedro Munhoz
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Victor Henry
  • Jack Shore vs. Youssef Zalal
  • Alexander Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Serhiy Sidey vs. Garrett Armfield
  • Chad Anheliger vs. Cody Gibson
  • Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Ivana Petrovic
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.