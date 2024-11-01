UFC Edmonton video: Ceremonial weigh-ins

The fighters battling it out at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi weigh-in to make it official for their respective bouts. The MMA event airs live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on Saturday, November 2.

Atop the fight card, Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) faces Amir Albazi (17-1) of Iraq. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield (12-2) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey and former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (13-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The non-championship limit is 126 lbs.

UFC Edmonton ceremonial weigh-ins start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

UFC Edmonton fight card

The current UFC Edmonton lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi

Erin Blanchfield vs. Rose Namajunas

Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz

Caio Machado vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Mike Malott vs. Trevin Giles

Prelims