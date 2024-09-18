UFC Edmonton full fight card confirmed with Moreno vs Albazi in main event

A total of 13 bouts have been confirmed for the UFC Fight Night card at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on November 2. The main event is a flyweight bout pitting former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Brandon Moreno against No. 3 Amir Albazi.

Mexico’s 30-year-old Moreno (21-8-2) looks to get back in the win column, after dropping a pair of defeats by split decision against old rivals Brandon Royval in February and Alexandre Pantoja last July. 30-year-old Albazi (17-1) of Iraq targets his seventh straight victory, following the win by split decision against Kai Kara-France last time out in June 2023.

The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between No. 3 Erin Blanchfield and No. 5 Rose Namajunas. 25-year-old Blanchfield (12-2) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey lost her previous bout in March by unanimous decision against Manon Fiorot, which snapped her nine-fight winning streak. 32-year-old former two-time strawweight champion Namajunas (13-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin won two fights by unanimous decision against Tracy Cortez in July and Amanda Ribas in March.

Also on the card, a heavyweight bout between NOLA’s former title challenger and No. 11 Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) and undefeated Jhonata Diniz (8-0) of Brazil. Caio Machado (8-3-1) and Brendson Ribeiro (15-7) meet in an all-Brazilian contest at light heavyweight.

As well, Canada’s Marc-Andre Barriault (16-8, 1 NC) and Dustin Stoltzfus (15-6) of Germany clash at middleweight. Mike Malott (10-2-1) of Canada and Trevin Giles (16-6) of San Antonio, Texas battle it out at welterweight. Ariane Lipski (17-9) of Brazil and Jasmine Jasudavicius (11-3) of Canada go head-to-head at women’s flyweight.

In addition, Aiemann Zahabi (11-2) of Canada goes up against Brazil’s Pedro Munhoz (20-9) at bantamweight. Also at bantamweight, Charles Jourdain (15-8-1) of Canada makes his debut in the division against Victor Henry (24-6, 1 NC) of South Gate, California.

Rounding out the card, Alexander Romanov (17-3) of Romania fights Brazilian Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2, 1 NC) at heavyweight. Ukrainian-born Canada-based Serhiy Sidey (10-2) faces Garrett Armfield (10-4) of Springfield, Missouri at bantamweight.

In another matchup at bantamweight, Chad Anheliger (13-7) of Canada squares off against Cody Gibson (21-10) of Blackwell, Oklahoma. The flyweight bout between Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-1) of Canada and Ivana Petrovic (7-1) of Norway kicks off the action.

UFC Edmonton fight card

The current UFC Edmonton lineup looks as the following: