Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez on weight at UFC Denver following haircut drama

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez airs live from Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 13. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas faces Tracy Cortez at flyweight. The non-championship limit is 126 lbs.

Both fighters made weight. Rose Namajunas came in at 124.75 lbs. Tracy Cortez weighed-in at 126 lbs on her second attempt, which saw her holding a handful of her hair that she cut off to make weight. She initially was .5 lbs over the weight limit.

In the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov square off at welterweight. The non-title limit is 171 lbs. Both fighters tipped the scales at 171 lbs.

Get UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez full fight card and weights below.

UFC Denver fight card

Main card

  • Rose Namajunas (124.75) vs. Tracy Cortez (126)
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)
  • Drew Dober (155) vs. Jean Silva (155)
  • Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Ange Loosa (170)
  • Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145.5)
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan (185) vs. Cody Brundage (185.5)

Preliminary card

  • Joshua Van (125) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius (125) vs. Fatima Kline (125)
  • Montel Jackson (135) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5)
  • Luana Santos (125) vs. Mariya Agapova (125)
  • Josh Fremd (186) vs. Andre Petroski (185.5)
  • Evan Elder (170) vs. Darrius Flowers (170)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

