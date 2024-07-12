Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez on weight at UFC Denver following haircut drama

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez airs live from Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 13. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas faces Tracy Cortez at flyweight. The non-championship limit is 126 lbs.

Both fighters made weight. Rose Namajunas came in at 124.75 lbs. Tracy Cortez weighed-in at 126 lbs on her second attempt, which saw her holding a handful of her hair that she cut off to make weight. She initially was .5 lbs over the weight limit.

In the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov square off at welterweight. The non-title limit is 171 lbs. Both fighters tipped the scales at 171 lbs.

Get UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez full fight card and weights below.

UFC Denver fight card

Main card

Rose Namajunas (124.75) vs. Tracy Cortez (126)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)

Drew Dober (155) vs. Jean Silva (155)

Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Ange Loosa (170)

Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145.5)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185) vs. Cody Brundage (185.5)

Preliminary card