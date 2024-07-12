Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez on weight at UFC Denver following haircut drama

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez airs live from Ball Arena in Denver, CO on Saturday, July 13. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
In the main event, former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas faces Tracy Cortez at flyweight. The non-championship limit is 126 lbs.
Both fighters made weight. Rose Namajunas came in at 124.75 lbs. Tracy Cortez weighed-in at 126 lbs on her second attempt, which saw her holding a handful of her hair that she cut off to make weight. She initially was .5 lbs over the weight limit.
In the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov square off at welterweight. The non-title limit is 171 lbs. Both fighters tipped the scales at 171 lbs.
Get UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez full fight card and weights below.
UFC Denver fight card
Main card
- Rose Namajunas (124.75) vs. Tracy Cortez (126)
- Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)
- Drew Dober (155) vs. Jean Silva (155)
- Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Ange Loosa (170)
- Julian Erosa (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145.5)
- Abdul Razak Alhassan (185) vs. Cody Brundage (185.5)
Preliminary card
- Joshua Van (125) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)
- Jasmine Jasudavicius (125) vs. Fatima Kline (125)
- Montel Jackson (135) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5)
- Luana Santos (125) vs. Mariya Agapova (125)
- Josh Fremd (186) vs. Andre Petroski (185.5)
- Evan Elder (170) vs. Darrius Flowers (170)