Tracy Cortez to face Rose Namajunas in UFC Denver main event, Maycee Barber out

The UFC return to Denver, Colorado has reportedly one half of its main event changed, as Tracy Cortez replaced Maycee Barber in a scheduled bout against Rose Namajunas. The fight card airs live from Ball Arena on July 13. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at flyweight.

Cortez (11-1) makes her first Octagon appearance for the year and targets her 12th win in a row. The 30-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision last time out in Sepmeber 2023.

Namajunas (12-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin fights for the second time in 2024. The 31-year-old former two-time strawweight champion got back in the win column in March, when she scored a UD against Amanda Ribas.

Barber withdrew due to an unknown reasons, as per MMA Mania. Cortez was scheduled to face Miranda Maverick a week later, on July 20 at UFC Vegas 94. Her planned fight against Namajunas was reported by MMA Fighting. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

With the change, the current UFC Denver lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez, women’s flyweight

Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina, welterweight

Drew Dober vs. TBA, lightweight

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa, welterweight

Preliminary card