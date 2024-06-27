Subscribe
HomeUFC

Tracy Cortez to face Rose Namajunas in UFC Denver main event, Maycee Barber out

Tracy Cortez faces Rose Namajunas in a flyweight bout headlining UFC Fight Night

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The UFC return to Denver, Colorado has reportedly one half of its main event changed, as Tracy Cortez replaced Maycee Barber in a scheduled bout against Rose Namajunas. The fight card airs live from Ball Arena on July 13. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at flyweight.

Cortez (11-1) makes her first Octagon appearance for the year and targets her 12th win in a row. The 30-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision last time out in Sepmeber 2023.

Namajunas (12-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin fights for the second time in 2024. The 31-year-old former two-time strawweight champion got back in the win column in March, when she scored a UD against Amanda Ribas.

Barber withdrew due to an unknown reasons, as per MMA Mania. Cortez was scheduled to face Miranda Maverick a week later, on July 20 at UFC Vegas 94. Her planned fight against Namajunas was reported by MMA Fighting. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

With the change, the current UFC Denver lineup looks as the following:

Main card

  • Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez, women’s flyweight
  • Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina, welterweight
  • Drew Dober vs. TBA, lightweight
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa, welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez, featherweight
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight
  • Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova, women’s flyweight
  • Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski, middleweight
  • Marquel Mederos vs. Nazim Sadykhov, lightweight
  • Gregory Rodriges vs. TBA, middleweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.