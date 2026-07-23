Video: Canelo announces new fight date against Mbilli

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez says he is set to return to the ring against Christian Mbilli on Saturday, October 31.

The two fighters were initially scheduled to square off on September 12 in Riyadh, but the fight was postponed.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani in New York, the former world champion from Mexico announced the new date and explained why the original bout was postponed.

“Some problems in my family, so I need to fix [them],” Canelo said when asked why the September date fell through. “But everything’s good.”

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Canelo Alvarez (62-3-2, 39 KOs) hasn’t fought since losing the undisputed super middleweight title to Terence Crawford by unanimous decision last September.

Going up against Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs), the 36-year-old Guadalajara native looks to become a world champion once again.

Montreal-based Cameroonian-French fighter Christian Mbilli, 31, currently holds the WBC title at 168 lbs.

“I’m always very disciplined, very organized with my training camps,” Canelo continued. “And I wasn’t ready to be in training camp. That’s why I postponed the fight. Because I need to attend to my family first.”

“But I’m all good. All good now. Ready to train. We are going to be [fighting on] October 31.”

Further details, including the undercard, are expected to be announced shortly.