Nine bouts confirmed for UFC Vegas 120: Gamrot vs Salkilld

Nine bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Salkilld, aka UFC Vegas 120. The event takes place at Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 8.

The previously announced main event is a five-round lightweight bout between Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot (26-4, 1 NC) and Australia’s Quillan Salkilld (12-1).

The promotion made the announcement on Thursday.

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The co-main event is an all-Brazilian strawweight bout between former title challenger Amanda Lemos (15-6-1) and Alexia Thainara (14-1).

Lemos, 39, comes off two decision defeats against Gillian Robertson and Tatiana Suarez.

Thainara, 28, defeated Bruna Brasil by unanimous decision, taking revenge and marking her 12th win in a row.

Other confirmed bouts include:

Ty Miller (7-0 1NC) vs. Billy Ray Goff (9-4), welterweight

Juliana Miller (4-4) vs. Ravena Oliveira (7-4-1), flyweight

Steven Asplund (7-2) vs. Guilherme Pat (6-1), heavyweight

Darren Elkins (29-12) vs. Yadier del Valle (10-1), featherweight

Louie Sutherland (11-5) vs. Jose Montanha da Silva (6-1), heavyweight

Diego Ferreira (19-7) vs. Billy Quarantillo (18-7), lightweight

Diyar Nurgozhay (11-2) vs. Bruno Lopes (14-3), light heavyweight

The event airs live on Paramount+.