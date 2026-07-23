Subscribe
HomeUFC

Nine bouts confirmed for UFC Vegas 120: Gamrot vs Salkilld

UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Salkilld takes place at Meta Apex in Las Vegas in August

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
UFC Octagon setup inside arena
UFC Octagon setup at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG

Nine bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Salkilld, aka UFC Vegas 120. The event takes place at Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 8.

  • The previously announced main event is a five-round lightweight bout between Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot (26-4, 1 NC) and Australia’s Quillan Salkilld (12-1).

The promotion made the announcement on Thursday.

Advertisement

The co-main event is an all-Brazilian strawweight bout between former title challenger Amanda Lemos (15-6-1) and Alexia Thainara (14-1).

  • Lemos, 39, comes off two decision defeats against Gillian Robertson and Tatiana Suarez.
  • Thainara, 28, defeated Bruna Brasil by unanimous decision, taking revenge and marking her 12th win in a row.

Other confirmed bouts include:

  • Ty Miller (7-0 1NC) vs. Billy Ray Goff (9-4), welterweight
  • Juliana Miller (4-4) vs. Ravena Oliveira (7-4-1), flyweight
  • Steven Asplund (7-2) vs. Guilherme Pat (6-1), heavyweight
  • Darren Elkins (29-12) vs. Yadier del Valle (10-1), featherweight
  • Louie Sutherland (11-5) vs. Jose Montanha da Silva (6-1), heavyweight
  • Diego Ferreira (19-7) vs. Billy Quarantillo (18-7), lightweight
  • Diyar Nurgozhay (11-2) vs. Bruno Lopes (14-3), light heavyweight

The event airs live on Paramount+.

Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here