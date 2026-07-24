Takuma Inoue faces Tenshin Nasukawa in title rematch this September

Takuma Inoue defends his WBC bantamweight title in a rematch against Tenshin Nasukawa on September 27 at Toyota Arena in Tokyo.

Inoue (22-2, 5 KOs) defeated Nasukawa (8-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision in their first fight at the same venue last November.

With the victory, the 30-year-old claimed the vacant title and became a two-time world champion.

Their scheduled 12-round rematch headlines Prime Video Boxing 16.

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In his next fight in May, Inoue scored a unanimous decision victory over Kazuto Ioka to make the first successful defense of his belt.

Former kickboxing champion Nasukawa returned to winning ways in April, stopping Juan Francisco Estrada in nine rounds.

Facing Inoue for the second time, 27-year-old southpaw Nasukawa looks to avenge his first career defeat and capture a world title in his second attempt.

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.