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Takuma Inoue faces Tenshin Nasukawa in title rematch this September

Inoue defeated Nasukawa by decision in their first fight last November to claim the vacant WBC bantamweight title

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Takuma Inoue lands an uppercut during his bout against Sho Ishida
Takuma Inoue lands an uppercut during his bout against Sho Ishida at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on May 6, 2024. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Takuma Inoue defends his WBC bantamweight title in a rematch against Tenshin Nasukawa on September 27 at Toyota Arena in Tokyo.

  • Inoue (22-2, 5 KOs) defeated Nasukawa (8-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision in their first fight at the same venue last November.
  • With the victory, the 30-year-old claimed the vacant title and became a two-time world champion.

Their scheduled 12-round rematch headlines Prime Video Boxing 16.

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In his next fight in May, Inoue scored a unanimous decision victory over Kazuto Ioka to make the first successful defense of his belt.

Former kickboxing champion Nasukawa returned to winning ways in April, stopping Juan Francisco Estrada in nine rounds.

  • Facing Inoue for the second time, 27-year-old southpaw Nasukawa looks to avenge his first career defeat and capture a world title in his second attempt.

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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