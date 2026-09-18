Cruz vs Bravo for interim title official, Ramos fight canceled

Wrapping up fight week in San Diego, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Nestor Bravo successfully weighed in for their interim WBC 140-pound title bout. The contest takes place this Saturday (September 19) at Pechanga Arena.
Defending champion Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) of Mexico came in at 139 lbs, while challenger Bravo of Puerto Rico came in at 139.2 lbs.
The co-feature bout between Jesus Ramos Jr. (24-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov (20-0, 11 KOs) has been canceled.
Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced that Ramos, who was scheduled to defend his interim WBC 160-pound title, fell ill on Thursday evening and was taken to a hospital in the San Diego area for treatment. The promotion also announced that Ramos was released on Friday morning and that his fight against Nursultanov will be rescheduled for a later date.
The new co-feature is a 168-pound clash between Daniel Blancas (15-0, 7 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Mexico’s Sergio Jimenez (17-1-1, 15 KOs). The fighters tipped the scales at 166.8 lbs and 166.4 lbs, respectively.
Also on the card, Mexico’s Marco Verde (6-0, 3 KOs) takes on Canada’s Guillermo Hernandez (7-0, 4 KOs). Verde weighed in at 157.6 lbs, while Hernandez registered 160.6 lbs.
The previously announced bout between Filipino Eumir Marcial (7-0, 4 KOs) and San Diego’s Omar Ulises Huerta (15-1-1, 13 KOs), which was scheduled to headline the non-televised undercard, has been moved to the main card, live on DAZN. The fighters weighed 160.6 lbs and 159 lbs, respectively.
Current fight card
Main card
- Isaac Cruz (139 lbs) vs. Nestor Bravo (139.2 lbs)
- Daniel Blancas (166.8 lbs) vs. Sergio Jimenez (166.4 lbs)
- Marco Verde (157.6 lbs) vs. Guillermo Hernandez (160.6 lbs)
- Eumir Marcial (160.6 lbs) vs. Omar Ulises Huerta (159 lbs)
Prelims
- Diego Luna (141.2 lbs) vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa (141 lbs)
- Lazaro Francisco Lorenzana (166.6 lbs) vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (166.8 lbs)
- Robert Guerrero (138.8 lbs) vs. Shawn Rall (139.6 lbs)
- Valerii Tadtaev (227.6 lbs) vs. Juan Silva (240.6 lbs)