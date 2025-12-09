UFC 325 full fight card announced: Hooker, Tuivasa, Crute and more

A total of 16 bouts have been set for UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2, live on Paramount+ from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on January 31 (ET).
The lightweight bout between Dan Hooker (24-13) and Benoit Saint Denis (16-3, 1 NC) has been announced as the UFC 325 co-main event. Hooker of New Zealand returns after a submission defeat against Arman Tsarukyan in November, while France’s Saint Denis aims for his fourth straight victory after knocking out Beneil Dariush, also in November.
Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Tallison Teixeira. Sydney native Tuivasa (14-8) looks to rebound from five straight defeats, while Teixeira (8-1) of Brazil is coming off his first career loss – a first-round TKO defeat to Derrick Lewis in July.
A light heavyweight matchup pits Jimmy Crute against Dustin Jacoby. Crute (14-4-2) aims for his third consecutive win after submitting Ivan Erslan and Marcin Prachnio. Jacoby (21-9-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado, won two of his previous fights by knockout against Bruno Lopes and Vitor Petrino.
The previously announced main event features Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski (27-4) defending his featherweight title against Brazilian-born Diego Lopes (27-7) of Mexico in their rematch. Volkanovski defeated Lopes by unanimous decision to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion in April in Miami.
Additionally, the event is scheduled to feature four Road to UFC Season 4 Finals bouts.
The current UFC 325 lineup is as follows:
Main card
- Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Diego Lopes, UFC featherweight title
- Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis
- Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira
- Jimmy Crute vs. Dustin Jacoby
Prelims
- Rong Zhu vs. Quillan Salkilld
- Oban Elliott vs. Jonathan Micallef
- Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija
- Kaan Ofli vs. Yi Zha
- Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana
- Cameron Rowston vs. Cody Brundage
- Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney
- Road to UFC Season 4 Finals
- Aaron Tau vs. Masrai Batbayar
- Lawrence Lui vs. Sulang Rangbo
- Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Sebastian Szalay
- Dom Mar Fan vs. Kim Sang-wook
The local date for UFC 325 in Australia is February 1.