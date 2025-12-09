UFC 325 full fight card announced: Hooker, Tuivasa, Crute and more

A total of 16 bouts have been set for UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2, live on Paramount+ from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on January 31 (ET).

The lightweight bout between Dan Hooker (24-13) and Benoit Saint Denis (16-3, 1 NC) has been announced as the UFC 325 co-main event. Hooker of New Zealand returns after a submission defeat against Arman Tsarukyan in November, while France’s Saint Denis aims for his fourth straight victory after knocking out Beneil Dariush, also in November.

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Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Tallison Teixeira. Sydney native Tuivasa (14-8) looks to rebound from five straight defeats, while Teixeira (8-1) of Brazil is coming off his first career loss – a first-round TKO defeat to Derrick Lewis in July.

A light heavyweight matchup pits Jimmy Crute against Dustin Jacoby. Crute (14-4-2) aims for his third consecutive win after submitting Ivan Erslan and Marcin Prachnio. Jacoby (21-9-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado, won two of his previous fights by knockout against Bruno Lopes and Vitor Petrino.

The previously announced main event features Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski (27-4) defending his featherweight title against Brazilian-born Diego Lopes (27-7) of Mexico in their rematch. Volkanovski defeated Lopes by unanimous decision to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion in April in Miami.

Additionally, the event is scheduled to feature four Road to UFC Season 4 Finals bouts.

The current UFC 325 lineup is as follows:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Diego Lopes, UFC featherweight title

Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Jimmy Crute vs. Dustin Jacoby

Prelims

Rong Zhu vs. Quillan Salkilld

Oban Elliott vs. Jonathan Micallef

Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija

Kaan Ofli vs. Yi Zha

Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana

Cameron Rowston vs. Cody Brundage

Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney

Road to UFC Season 4 Finals

Aaron Tau vs. Masrai Batbayar

Lawrence Lui vs. Sulang Rangbo

Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Sebastian Szalay

Dom Mar Fan vs. Kim Sang-wook

The local date for UFC 325 in Australia is February 1.