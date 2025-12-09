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UFC 325 full fight card announced: Hooker, Tuivasa, Crute and more

UFC 325 is headlined by a rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, live from Sydney at the end of January

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Tai Tuivasa at UFC 312 guest athlete Q&A in Sydney
Tai Tuivasa during the UFC 312 Q&A on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG

A total of 16 bouts have been set for UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2, live on Paramount+ from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on January 31 (ET).

The lightweight bout between Dan Hooker (24-13) and Benoit Saint Denis (16-3, 1 NC) has been announced as the UFC 325 co-main event. Hooker of New Zealand returns after a submission defeat against Arman Tsarukyan in November, while France’s Saint Denis aims for his fourth straight victory after knocking out Beneil Dariush, also in November.

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Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Tallison Teixeira. Sydney native Tuivasa (14-8) looks to rebound from five straight defeats, while Teixeira (8-1) of Brazil is coming off his first career loss – a first-round TKO defeat to Derrick Lewis in July.

A light heavyweight matchup pits Jimmy Crute against Dustin Jacoby. Crute (14-4-2) aims for his third consecutive win after submitting Ivan Erslan and Marcin Prachnio. Jacoby (21-9-1) of Fort Morgan, Colorado, won two of his previous fights by knockout against Bruno Lopes and Vitor Petrino.

The previously announced main event features Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski (27-4) defending his featherweight title against Brazilian-born Diego Lopes (27-7) of Mexico in their rematch. Volkanovski defeated Lopes by unanimous decision to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion in April in Miami.

Additionally, the event is scheduled to feature four Road to UFC Season 4 Finals bouts.

The current UFC 325 lineup is as follows:

Main card

  • Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Diego Lopes, UFC featherweight title
  • Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis
  • Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Dustin Jacoby

Prelims

  • Rong Zhu vs. Quillan Salkilld
  • Oban Elliott vs. Jonathan Micallef
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija
  • Kaan Ofli vs. Yi Zha
  • Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana
  • Cameron Rowston vs. Cody Brundage
  • Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney
  • Road to UFC Season 4 Finals
  • Aaron Tau vs. Masrai Batbayar
  • Lawrence Lui vs. Sulang Rangbo
  • Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Sebastian Szalay
  • Dom Mar Fan vs. Kim Sang-wook

The local date for UFC 325 in Australia is February 1.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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