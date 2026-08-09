UFC 332 set for October in Salt Lake City

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Salt Lake City, Utah, with UFC 332 taking place at the Delta Center on Saturday, October 3.

The upcoming event follows UFC 307 held two years ago at the same venue, where Alex Pereira stopped Khalil Rountree Jr. in the fourth round to retain the UFC light heavyweight title.

The promotion made the event date and location announcement during the UFC Vegas 120 broadcast on Saturday.

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No bouts have been officially announced to date.

A reported, yet-to-be-confirmed contest pits Brazil’s Johnny Walker (22-10, 1 NC) against England’s Mick Parkin (10-1) at heavyweight.

Further event details, including ticket information and matchups, are expected to be announced shortly.