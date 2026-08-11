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Six new bouts added to UFC Fight Night Edmonton

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott takes place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada in October

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon setup at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG

Six new bouts have been added to UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, taking place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, on October 17.

  • The previously announced main event is a welterweight contest between Joaquin Buckley (21-8) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Canada’s Mike Malott (14-2-1).
  • The co-main event is a flyweight matchup between Erin Blanchfield (14-2) of New York and Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4).

Tickets for the event go on public sale Friday, August 14, at 10:00 a.m. MT via Ticketmaster.

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The newly announced bouts include:

  • A lightweight battle between Canada’s Mandel Nallo (14-4, 1 NC) and Nate Landwehr (18-8) of Clarksville, Tennessee.
  • A middleweight contest pits Canada’s Marc-Andre Barriault (17-11, 1 NC) against Kyle Daukaus (17-5, 1 NC) of Philadelphia.
  • Canada’s Tanner Boser (22-11-1) takes on Brazil’s Jhonata Diniz (9-2) at heavyweight.
  • Canada’s Jamey-Lyn Horth (9-3) meets Katlyn Cerminara (18-6) of Quakertown, Pennsylvania at flyweight.
  • A bantamweight bout features Canada’s Melissa Croden (8-3) facing Chelsea Chandler (7-4) of Stockton, California.
  • Also at bantamweight, Canada’s Louis Jourdain (9-3) squares off against Las Vegas’ Timmy Cuamba (10-4).

The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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