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Abass Baraou faces Giovani Santillan in Oceanside, California in September

Baraou comes off a defeat to Xander Zayas, while Santillan is riding a three-fight winning streak

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Abass Baraou at the Top Rank office
Abass Baraou at the Top Rank office in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 2, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Abass Baraou faces Giovani Santillan on Friday, September 11 at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. The 10-round super welterweight bout headlines a ProBox TV card. Tickets for the event are on sale via AXS.com.

31-year-old Baraou (17-2, 9 KOs) returns to the ring after losing his WBA title to Xander Zayas in January in Puerto Rico. Ahead of the event, the German-born, Togolese-French former champion signed with Top Rank.

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“Signing with Top Rank is a huge step in my career,” Baraou said. “I’ve always believed I belong on the biggest stage, and now I have the right team behind me to chase the biggest fights in boxing.”

“Top Rank has a history of building champions, and I’m proud to join that legacy. I’m grateful for this opportunity, but this is only the beginning. My goal is clear: become world champion again.”

Santillan (25-1, 18 KOs) aims for his fourth straight victory since falling short against Brian Norman Jr. in his bid to claim the interim WBO welterweight title in May 2024. The 34-year-old San Diego southpaw comes off a unanimous decision victory over Courtney Pennington on the Zayas vs Baraou undercard.

The Baraou vs Santillan undercard features an all-Mexican showdown between former IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez (32-3, 19 KOs) and Daniel Lugo (28-4-1, 19 KOs).

Plus, Dominic Valle (13-0, 7 KOs) of Lutz, Florida, and Francois Scarboro Jr. (14-0, 9 KOs) of Arlington, Virginia, square off at super welterweight.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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