UFC 325 in Sydney: Volkanovski faces Lopes in rematch

The featherweight championship rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes is confirmed as the UFC 325 main event. The fight card airs live on Paramount+ on January 31 from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The event’s local date in Australia is February 1.

Australia’s Volkanovski (27-4) and Brazilian-born Lopes (27-7) of Mexico first met at UFC 314 in Miami in April. Volkanovski defeated Lopes by unanimous decision to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion.

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Making his Octagon appearance in front of his home-country crowd, the 37-year-old Volkanovski makes his first defense during his second reign. The 30-year-old Lopes bounced back with a stoppage victory over Jean Silva in September at UFC San Antonio and is now making his second bid at a title.

Other bouts featured on the card, along with the UFC 325 ticket information, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

UFC 325 was announced on Thursday, back-to-back with UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a weekend earlier, on January 24.