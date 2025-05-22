UFC 318 fight card: Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio among confirmed bouts

The bout between Jimmy Crute and Marcin Prachnio has been added, along with other matchups, to UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3. The event takes place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on July 19. The pair battle it out at light heavyweight.

Crute (12-4-2) of Australia returned to action in February, fighting Rodolfo Bellato to a majority draw. The outing was the 29-year-old’s first bout in over 1.5 years, since suffering a defeat via second-round submission against Alonzo Menifield in their rematch in July 2023.

Prachnio (17-8) of Poland competes for the first time this year and looks to rebound from a defeat. The 36-year-old lost his previous bout last July by submission in the third round against Modestas Bukauskas.

Another newly announced bantamweight bout pits Kyler Phillips (12-3) of Torrance, CA against Vinicius Oliveira (22-3) of Brazil. Phillips saw his three-fight winning streak snapped last October, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Rob Font. Oliveira scored a UD against Said Nurmagomedov, securing his fifth win in a row.

Plus, Carli Judice (4-2) of Lafayette, LA and Nicolle Caliari (8-3) of Brazil clash at flyweight. Judice bounced back from two straight defeats, scoring a first-round knockout with a head kick against Yuneisy Duben in March. Caliari suffered a defeat by split decision against Ernesta Kareckaite in January, snapping her four-fight winning streak.

The promotion also confirmed a number of other previously reported contests, including a middleweight showdown between Marvin Vettori (19-8-1) of Italy and Brendan Allen (24-7) of Beaufort, SC. An all-Brazilian strawweight clash between Amanda Ribas (12-6) and Tabatha Ricci (11-3) is official as well.

Two welterweight bouts feature Neil Magny (29-14) of Brooklyn, NY up against Gunnar Nelson (19-6-1) of Iceland, and Adam Fugitt (10-4) of Eugene, OR versus Islam Dulatov (12-6). Additionally, Ikram Aliskerov (16-2) and Brunno Ferreira (13-2) of Brazil go head-to-head at middleweight.

In the main event of UFC 318, Max Holloway (26-8) of Honolulu, Hawaii and Dustin Poirier (30-9, 1 NC) of Lafayette, LA square off in their trilogy fight. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at lightweight. Holloway’s symbolic “BMF” belt is on the line.

The current UFC 318 lineup is as follows: