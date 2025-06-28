UFC 317 live results: Ilia Topuria faces Charles Oliveira for vacant title

UFC 317 features Ilia Topuria against Charles Oliveira, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 28. The pair battle it out in the main event for the vacant title at lightweight.

Georgian-Spanish unbeaten former featherweight champion Topuria (16-0) looks to conquer a new division. Brazil’s former lightweight champion Oliveira (35-10, 1 NC) aims to recapture the belt. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The five-round co-main event is a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) of Brazil and Kai Kara-France (25-11, 1 NC) of New Zealand. Champion Pantoja makes the fourth defense of his strap. No. 4-ranked contender Kara-France makes his first attempt to become champion.

Also on the card is a flyweight bout between Brandon Royval (17-7) of Denver, CO and Joshua Van (14-2) of Myanmar. Renato Moicano (20-6-1) of Brazil and U.S.-based Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) clash at lightweight. In PPV opener, local Payton Talbott (9-1) meets Brazil’s Felipe Lima (14-1) at bantamweight.

UFC 317 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

