UFC 315 photos: Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena first Fight Week face-off

Belal Muhammad defends his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 this Saturday in Montreal, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of their UFC 315 fight at Centre Bell in Montreal
Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena come face-to-face on May 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at UFC 315 at Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, Canada | UFC

Kicking off UFC 315 Fight Week, Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena went face-to-face for the first time. The pair square off in the main event at the Centre Bell in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, May 10.

The contest features current UFC welterweight champion Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL up against No. 5-ranked contender Della Maddalena (17-2) of Australia. Muhammad makes his first championship defense after claiming the title by unanimous decision against Leon Edwards last July. Della Maddalena makes his first attempt to conquer the division and targets his 16th straight victory.

The first Fight Week face-off also featured the fighters battling it out in the UFC 315 co-main event. The bout pits two-time flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (24-4-1) of Kyrgyzstan against Manon Fiorot (12-1) of France.

Shevchenko makes her first title defense in her second reign after reclaiming the strap by unanimous decision against Alexa Grasso last September. No. 2-ranked contender Fiorot makes her first bid to become champion and aims for her 13th win in a row.

Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot come face-to-face ahead of their bout at UFC 315 in Montreal
Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot come face-to-face on May 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at UFC 315 at Centre Bell in Montreal, QC, Canada | UFC

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 315 PPV card, Aiemann Zahabi (12-2) of Canada takes on Brazil’s former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-9) at bantamweight. Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) of Mexico and Natalia Silva (18-5-1) of Brazil go head-to-head at flyweight.

Plus, Benoit Saint Denis (13-3, 1 NC) of France meets Canada’s Kyle Prepolec (18-8) at lightweight. The latter makes his UFC debut on short notice, replacing previously announced Joel Alvarez (22-3) of Spain, who withdrew due to injury.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

