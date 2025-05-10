Subscribe
UFC 315 results: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena live results from Centre Bell in Montreal, Canada

Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena face off at the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout in Montreal
Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena come face-to-face at the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Centre Bell in Montreal, Canada | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
UFC 315 features Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena, live from Centre Bell in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, May 10. The pair square off in the scheduled five-round championship main event bout at welterweight.

Current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL makes the first defense of his belt. Riding a 15-fight winning streak, Australia’s No. 5-ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena (17-2) makes his first bid to get on top of the division.

The co-main event is a five-round title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot. Kyrgyzstan’s two-time and current UFC flyweight champion Shevchenko (24-4-1) makes her first championship defense during her second reign. No. 2-ranked contender Fiorot (12-1) of France makes her first attempt to conquer the division.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Aiemann Zahabi (12-2) of Canada and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-9) of Brazil. Another contest at flyweight features Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) of Mexico against Natalia Silva (18-5-1) of Brazil. The PPV opener is a lightweight bout between France’s Benoit Saint Denis (13-3, 1 NC) and Canadian newcomer Kyle Prepolec (18-8).

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena live blog

UFC 315 start time

UFC 315 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot face off at the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout in Montreal
Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot come face-to-face at the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Centre Bell in Montreal, Canada | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena results

Get UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

  • Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena – Muhammad’s UFC welterweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title
  • Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi
  • Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva
  • Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba
  • Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan

Early Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva
  • Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
  • Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan

