UFC 315 results: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

UFC 315 features Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena, live from Centre Bell in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, May 10. The pair square off in the scheduled five-round championship main event bout at welterweight.

Current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (24-3, 1 NC) of Chicago, IL makes the first defense of his belt. Riding a 15-fight winning streak, Australia’s No. 5-ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena (17-2) makes his first bid to get on top of the division.

The co-main event is a five-round title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot. Kyrgyzstan’s two-time and current UFC flyweight champion Shevchenko (24-4-1) makes her first championship defense during her second reign. No. 2-ranked contender Fiorot (12-1) of France makes her first attempt to conquer the division.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Aiemann Zahabi (12-2) of Canada and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (32-9) of Brazil. Another contest at flyweight features Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) of Mexico against Natalia Silva (18-5-1) of Brazil. The PPV opener is a lightweight bout between France’s Benoit Saint Denis (13-3, 1 NC) and Canadian newcomer Kyle Prepolec (18-8).

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena live blog May 10, 2025 12:01 AM EDT UFC 315 start time UFC 315 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT. Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot come face-to-face at the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Centre Bell in Montreal, Canada | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena results

Get UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena – Muhammad’s UFC welterweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke

Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba

Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan

Early Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva

Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan

Got a prediction? Who wins the fight? Leave your comment below.