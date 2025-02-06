UFC 312 Q&A: Alex Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Jack Della Maddalena & Tai Tuivasa

Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Jack Della Maddalena, and Tai Tuivasa engage with fans during the UFC 312 Q&A. The open to the public event takes place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Friday, February 7.

Australia’s former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) has been rumored to face Georgian current champion Ilia Topuria in a rematch at UFC 314 in Miami on April 12. Topuria claimed the belt against Volkanovski with one of the best knockouts of 2024 last February. Volkanovski picked up his second straight defeat after suffering a first-round KO in a short-notice rematch with current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in October 2023.

Charles Oliveira (35-10) scored a unanimous decision against Michael Chandler last November. With the victory, the former lightweight champion from Brazil bounced back from a defeat by split decision against Arman Tsarukyan last April.

Australian Jack Della Maddalena (17-2) is scheduled to face former welterweight champion Leon Edwards atop the UFC London fight card on March 22. Della Maddalena stopped Gilbert Burns in the third round last March and secured his 17th straight victory.

Tai Tuivasa (14-8) lost five fights in a row. In 2024, the Australian heavyweight dropped a split decision against Jairzinho Rozenstruik and was submitted in the first round by Marcin Tybura.

The UFC 312 Q&A starts at 3:00 am ET / 12:00 am PT. The local start time is 7:00 pm AEDT.