UFC 312 poster released for two title fights in Sydney, Australia

With just over a month away from UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2, the official event poster was released on Tuesday. The pay-per-view fight card airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on February 8 (ET).

Headlining the show, reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2) makes the second defense of his title in a rematch against former champion Sean Strickland (29-6). South Africa’s du Plessis dethroned Strickland of Anaheim, California by split decision in Toronto, Ontario last January.

The co-main event is a strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang (25-3) and Tatiana Suarez (10-0). China’s two-time 115 lbs champion Zhang makes the third defense of the title in her second reign. Unbeaten Suarez of Covina, California returns to action and makes her first attempt to become champion.

The promotion shared the UFC 312 poster via social media.

Poster for UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2 | Courtesy of UFC

Among the recently reported bouts that are yet to be confirmed by the promotion, Wang Cong (6-1) of China faces Brazilian Bruna Brasil (10-4-1) at flyweight. Plus, Australian light heavyweight Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) takes on a new opponent, Rodolfo Bellato (12-2) of Brazil, who replaced Marcin Prachnio (17-8) of Poland.

The current UFC 312 lineup is as follows:

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s UFC strawweight title

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli

Rei Tsuruya vs. Stewart Nicoll

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Cody Haddon vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Bruna Brasil vs. Wang Cong

The local UFC 312 date in Australia is February 9.