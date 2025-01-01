Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil set for UFC 312 card in Sydney

The bout between Wang Cong and Bruna Brasil has been reportedly added to UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2. The fight card airs live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on February 8 (ET). The pair square off in a three-rounder at flyweight.

Wang Cong (6-1) lost her first MMA fight last November, suffering the defeat via second-round submission against Gabriella Fernandes. The 32-year-old former kickboxer from China made her UFC debut last August, knocking out Victoria Leonardo in the first round.

Bruna Brasil (10-4-1) aims for her second straight victory. The 31-year-old Brazilian defeated Molly McCann by unanimous decision last July.

The Cong vs Brasil matchup was first reported by Ag Fight. The promotion is yet to make the contest official.

Among the previously confirmed bouts, Australian featherweight Jack Jenkins (13-3) goes up against Gabriel Santos (11-2) of Brazil.

In the UFC 312 main event, current middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (22-2) of South Africa defends his title in a rematch against former titleholder Sean Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, California. In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang (25-3) of China defends her belt against unbeaten Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, California.

The current UFC 312 lineup is as follows:

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s UFC strawweight title

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli

Rei Tsuruya vs. Stewart Nicoll

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio

Cody Haddon vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil

The local UFC 312 date in Australia is February 9.