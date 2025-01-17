UFC 311 weigh-in video

Following the press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 311 weigh in to make it official. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev (26-1) defends his lightweight title against Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) in a rematch. To make it official, the fighters are required to make the championship limit of 155 lbs.

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) from Georgia defends his bantamweight title against unbeaten challenger Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0). The championship limit is 135 lbs.

The UFC 311 morning weigh-in show starts at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT on January 17.

The current UFC 311 lineup is as follows

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims

Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana

Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Early prelims