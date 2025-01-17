UFC 311 weigh-in video

Following the press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 311 weigh in to make it official. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18.
In the main event, Islam Makhachev (26-1) defends his lightweight title against Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) in a rematch. To make it official, the fighters are required to make the championship limit of 155 lbs.
In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) from Georgia defends his bantamweight title against unbeaten challenger Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0). The championship limit is 135 lbs.
The UFC 311 morning weigh-in show starts at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT on January 17.
The current UFC 311 lineup is as follows
Main card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
- Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
- Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
- Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder
Prelims
- Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
- Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
- Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana
- Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira
Early prelims
- Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev
- Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
- Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter