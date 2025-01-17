Subscribe
UFC 311 weigh-in video

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 official weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following the press conference, a day before the fight show, the athletes battling it out at UFC 311 weigh in to make it official. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 18.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev (26-1) defends his lightweight title against Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) in a rematch. To make it official, the fighters are required to make the championship limit of 155 lbs.

In the co-main event, Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) from Georgia defends his bantamweight title against unbeaten challenger Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0). The championship limit is 135 lbs.

The UFC 311 morning weigh-in show starts at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT on January 17.

The current UFC 311 lineup is as follows

Main card

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
  • Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims

  • Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana
  • Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Early prelims

  • Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev
  • Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
  • Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter
