UFC 311 press conference video

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 pre-fight press conference

By Parviz Iskenderov
Continuing UFC 311 fight week in Los Angeles, Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan preview their rematch at the pre-fight press conference. The pair square off in the main event with the lightweight title on the line.

Current 155-pound champion Makhachev (26-1) won their first non-title bout in April 2019, defeating Armenian contender Tsarukyan (22-3) by unanimous decision.

Also partaking in the UFC 311 pre-fight press conference on January 16 are other fighters battling it out on the night. The co-main event features newly crowned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (18-4) from Georgia against unbeaten challenger Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0).

The UFC 311 press conference starts at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

