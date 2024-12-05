Subscribe
UFC 310 press conference video

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura pre-fight press conference

By Parviz Iskenderov
Continuing UFC 310 fight week in Las Vegas, Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura preview their bout at the pre-fight press conference. The pair squares off in the main event with the flyweight title on the line.

Reigning UFC 125-pound champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) of Brazil makes the third defense of his title. Former two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-4) of Japan makes his promotional debut and aims to pull off an upset.

Also partaking in the UFC 310 pre-fight press conference on December 5 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena are other fighters battling it out on the night. The co-main event features Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan facing Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland in a welterweight title eliminator.

Additionally, Ciryl Gane (12-2) of France and Alexander Volkov (38-10) meet in a rematch at heavyweight. Gane defeated Volkov by unanimous decision in June 2021.

UFC 310 press conference starts at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

