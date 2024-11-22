UFC 310 poster with Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura in main event

The event poster for UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura has been released. The final PPV fight card for 2024 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 7.

The main event features Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) up against Kai Asakura (21-4). Pantoja of Brazil puts his flyweight title on the line facing Asakura – the promotional newcomer and two-time Rizin bantamweight champion of Japan.

The UFC 310 poster also features the co-main event fighters. The newly confirmed matchup pits undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan against unbeaten Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland. The pair squares off in a welterweight title eliminator.

The promotion released the poster via post on X.

UFC 310 poster

Among other bouts featured on the card, Ciryl Gane (12-2) of France meets Alexander Volkov (38-10) in a rematch. Bryce Mitchell (16-2) of Texarkana, Arkansas takes on Brazil’s Kron Gracie (5-2) at featherweight. In another 145-pound battle, Nate Landwehr (18-5) of Clarksville, Tennessee goes up against Choi Doo-ho (15-4-1) of Korea.

The current UFC 310 lineup looks as the following: