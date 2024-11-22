UFC 310 poster with Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura in main event

The event poster for UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura has been released. The final PPV fight card for 2024 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 7.
The main event features Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) up against Kai Asakura (21-4). Pantoja of Brazil puts his flyweight title on the line facing Asakura – the promotional newcomer and two-time Rizin bantamweight champion of Japan.
The UFC 310 poster also features the co-main event fighters. The newly confirmed matchup pits undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan against unbeaten Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland. The pair squares off in a welterweight title eliminator.
The promotion released the poster via post on X.
Among other bouts featured on the card, Ciryl Gane (12-2) of France meets Alexander Volkov (38-10) in a rematch. Bryce Mitchell (16-2) of Texarkana, Arkansas takes on Brazil’s Kron Gracie (5-2) at featherweight. In another 145-pound battle, Nate Landwehr (18-5) of Clarksville, Tennessee goes up against Choi Doo-ho (15-4-1) of Korea.
The current UFC 310 lineup looks as the following:
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
- Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry
- Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie
- Nate Landwehr vs. Choi Doo-ho
- Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes
- Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle
- Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
- Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
- Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
- Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
- Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo
- Lukasz Brzeski vs. TBA
- Rizvan Kuniev vs. TBA