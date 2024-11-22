Subscribe
UFC 310 poster with Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura in main event

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry co-headlines UFC 310

By Parviz Iskenderov
The event poster for UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura has been released. The final PPV fight card for 2024 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 7.

The main event features Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) up against Kai Asakura (21-4). Pantoja of Brazil puts his flyweight title on the line facing Asakura – the promotional newcomer and two-time Rizin bantamweight champion of Japan.

The UFC 310 poster also features the co-main event fighters. The newly confirmed matchup pits undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) of Uzbekistan against unbeaten Ian Machado Garry (15-0) of Ireland. The pair squares off in a welterweight title eliminator.

The promotion released the poster via post on X.

UFC 310 poster
UFC 310 poster

Among other bouts featured on the card, Ciryl Gane (12-2) of France meets Alexander Volkov (38-10) in a rematch. Bryce Mitchell (16-2) of Texarkana, Arkansas takes on Brazil’s Kron Gracie (5-2) at featherweight. In another 145-pound battle, Nate Landwehr (18-5) of Clarksville, Tennessee goes up against Choi Doo-ho (15-4-1) of Korea.

The current UFC 310 lineup looks as the following:

  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry
  • Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie
  • Nate Landwehr vs. Choi Doo-ho
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes
  • Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle
  • Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
  • Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
  • Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
  • Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo
  • Lukasz Brzeski vs. TBA
  • Rizvan Kuniev vs. TBA
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

