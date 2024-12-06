UFC 310 video: Ceremonial weigh-ins & fighter face-offs

Following the final press conference, a day before their respective MMA bouts, the UFC 310 fighters step onto the scales and come face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7.

In the main event, Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura from Japan. In the co-main event, welterweights Ian Machado Garry of Ireland and Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan square off in a title eliminator.

Also on the UFC 310 fight card is a rematch between former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane of France and Alexander Volkov. A pair of featherweight matchups features Bryce Mitchell of Texarkana, Arkansas against Kron Gracie of Brazil, and Nate Landwehr of Clarksville, Tennessee versus Choi Doo-ho of Korea.

The UFC 310 ceremonial weigh-in starts at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.